Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Myrtle Beach Times
 7 days ago

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Myrtle Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Myrtle Beach area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9w1B_0aT3qHW700

Microblading and Microshading Combo Class

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: Location Only given to those who Register for class, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

EHC Glam Studio Microblading and Microshading Combo Class! Learn both Brow Procedures for the price of one! Sign up today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYRW2_0aT3qHW700

2021 Ice Cream Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 Now!

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from hom, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Ice Cream Solves Everything! Did you know that National Ice Cream Day is July 18, 2021!?! Let’s run (or walk) for Ice Cream!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLCiN_0aT3qHW700

[Live'Stream] Carolina Country Music Fest 2021

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:55 PM

Live Streaming Carolina Country Music Fest 2021 At Myrtle Beach, SC (June 10 - 13, 2021) ----------------------------- GO LIVE NOW ▶▶...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psqp5_0aT3qHW700

Charity Dinner for Mindful Journey Academy

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 9911 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

silent auction Each ticket includes dinner and 1 raffle ticket tickets are $100 each or $175 for 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o15hK_0aT3qHW700

Don Andrews AWS Workshop

Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 01:00 PM

Address: 7200 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Don is an exceptional instructor and demonstrator. His loose and luscious use of color captures all.

Myrtle Beach Times

ABOUT

With Myrtle Beach Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

