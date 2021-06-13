Joliet calendar: Events coming up

(JOLIET, IL) Live events are lining up on the Joliet calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Joliet area:

Illinois Vintage Fest #3 New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 801 E Francis Rd, New Lenox, IL

Illinois Vintage Fest 3 is happening on June 19th. Thanks for sticking with Dibs Vintage & I while we put on this wonderful day of celebrating small vintage businesses. - - - Over 130+ vendors of...

Matukio Events Presents Prom 2020-2021 Joliet, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1471 Rock Creek Boulevard, Joliet, IL 60431

Don’t miss out on your memories. Prom Night Matters!!! Come celebrate your Senior Year with your fellow classmates and friends.

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 4220 West Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Joliet ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Cruise the Commons New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 145-199 Veterans Pkwy, New Lenox, IL

These cruise night events will offer residents and visitors the opportunity to bring their cars, trucks, Jeeps, and bikes and put them on display in the Village Commons. Cruise the Commons will...

MCC Cruise Night New Lenox, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

MCC Cruise Night June 14th is Ford Night Sponsored by Currie Motors Food, Fun & Music 50/50 Pot ? 1st, 2nd & 3rd Place Sponsor’s Choice Award ?1 MCC Choice Award ? 1 Radical Ride Award -Sponsored...