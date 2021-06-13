Cancel
Asheville, NC

Asheville events calendar

Asheville News Watch
 7 days ago

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Asheville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Asheville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VjSYn_0aT3qFkf00

Michigan Rattlers

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Michigan Rattlers make their Grey Eagle debut in Asheville NC on Sunday December 5th with an ALL AGES show at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RayrV_0aT3qFkf00

Built to Spill

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:45 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Built to Spill returns to The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on Friday May 6, 2022! The new lineup features Melanie Radford and Teresa Esguerra.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvw97_0aT3qFkf00

An Evening with Steve Gunn & Jeff Parker

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Steve Gunn & Jeff Parker stop by The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on Friday December 10 for an ALL AGES, seated show. Tix on sale 5/7 at 10am.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DyPkE_0aT3qFkf00

Modelface Comedy presents Aaron Naylor & Stephen Taylor

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 375 Depot Street, Asheville, NC 28801

A night of stand up comedy at The Magnetic Theatre! Aaron Naylor and Stephen Taylor are stand-up comedians from Kansas City

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iZj1_0aT3qFkf00

49 Winchester

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

49 Winchester returns to Asheville NC to make their Grey Eagle debut on September 1! It's an 8pm, ALL AGES show and tickets are on sale now.

Learn More
ABOUT

With Asheville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

