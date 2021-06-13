Asheville events calendar

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Asheville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Asheville area:

Michigan Rattlers Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Michigan Rattlers make their Grey Eagle debut in Asheville NC on Sunday December 5th with an ALL AGES show at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm.

Built to Spill Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:45 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Built to Spill returns to The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on Friday May 6, 2022! The new lineup features Melanie Radford and Teresa Esguerra.

An Evening with Steve Gunn & Jeff Parker Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Steve Gunn & Jeff Parker stop by The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on Friday December 10 for an ALL AGES, seated show. Tix on sale 5/7 at 10am.

Modelface Comedy presents Aaron Naylor & Stephen Taylor Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 375 Depot Street, Asheville, NC 28801

A night of stand up comedy at The Magnetic Theatre! Aaron Naylor and Stephen Taylor are stand-up comedians from Kansas City

49 Winchester Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

49 Winchester returns to Asheville NC to make their Grey Eagle debut on September 1! It's an 8pm, ALL AGES show and tickets are on sale now.