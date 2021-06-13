Cancel
Stamford, CT

Stamford events calendar

Posted by 
Stamford Updates
Stamford Updates
 7 days ago

(STAMFORD, CT) Stamford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Stamford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCw39_0aT3qErw00

5th Annual Shades of Summer Steppin Weekend

Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 243 Tresser Boulevard, Stamford, CT 06901

A fun filled weekend of Steppin, Ballroom, Fellowship, and Sightseeing in Beautiful Stamford Connecticut at the Luxurious Stamford Marriott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1afClm_0aT3qErw00

Career Event- University of Connecticut-Stamford Students & 2020 Grads

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 University Pl, Stamford, CT

Disaster Response Training- STUDENTS, New GraduatesDISASTER RESPONSE. ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS. COMMUNITY SUPPORT. REBUILDING. HUMAN SERVICES. TECHNOLOGY. URBAN & RURAL PLANNING. PUBLIC RELATIONS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ErDs0_0aT3qErw00

An Evening of Tribute to the Rebbe

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 770 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT

An Evening of tribute to the Rebbe. Join us for a special evening of insight & reflection into who the Rebbe was & how he cared for so many. At Chabad of Stamford or on Zoom. Free with sponsorship...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXcBj_0aT3qErw00

AQUATIC PHOTO SESSION IN STAMFORD CONNECTICUT!

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 49 Brown House Rd, Stamford, CT

SAVE THE DATE! Couples - Engagement - Solo - Maternity We are excited to be visiting Connecticut again this coming May 2021 to photograph the wedding of a wonderful couple; Ty and Amy. While...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Un7y_0aT3qErw00

Open House for 26 Miramar Lane Stamford CT 06902

Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Price: $1,450,000, beds: 4, baths: 4, square_feet: 2925, address: 26 Miramar Lane Lane, Shippan

ABOUT

With Stamford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

