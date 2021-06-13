Stamford events calendar
(STAMFORD, CT) Stamford has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Stamford area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 243 Tresser Boulevard, Stamford, CT 06901
A fun filled weekend of Steppin, Ballroom, Fellowship, and Sightseeing in Beautiful Stamford Connecticut at the Luxurious Stamford Marriott
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 1 University Pl, Stamford, CT
Disaster Response Training- STUDENTS, New GraduatesDISASTER RESPONSE. ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS. COMMUNITY SUPPORT. REBUILDING. HUMAN SERVICES. TECHNOLOGY. URBAN & RURAL PLANNING. PUBLIC RELATIONS...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 770 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT
An Evening of tribute to the Rebbe. Join us for a special evening of insight & reflection into who the Rebbe was & how he cared for so many. At Chabad of Stamford or on Zoom. Free with sponsorship...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 49 Brown House Rd, Stamford, CT
SAVE THE DATE! Couples - Engagement - Solo - Maternity We are excited to be visiting Connecticut again this coming May 2021 to photograph the wedding of a wonderful couple; Ty and Amy. While...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM
