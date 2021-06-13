Stamford events calendar

(STAMFORD, CT) Stamford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Stamford area:

5th Annual Shades of Summer Steppin Weekend Stamford, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 243 Tresser Boulevard, Stamford, CT 06901

A fun filled weekend of Steppin, Ballroom, Fellowship, and Sightseeing in Beautiful Stamford Connecticut at the Luxurious Stamford Marriott

Career Event- University of Connecticut-Stamford Students & 2020 Grads Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 University Pl, Stamford, CT

Disaster Response Training- STUDENTS, New GraduatesDISASTER RESPONSE. ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS. COMMUNITY SUPPORT. REBUILDING. HUMAN SERVICES. TECHNOLOGY. URBAN & RURAL PLANNING. PUBLIC RELATIONS...

An Evening of Tribute to the Rebbe Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 770 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT

An Evening of tribute to the Rebbe. Join us for a special evening of insight & reflection into who the Rebbe was & how he cared for so many. At Chabad of Stamford or on Zoom. Free with sponsorship...

AQUATIC PHOTO SESSION IN STAMFORD CONNECTICUT! Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 49 Brown House Rd, Stamford, CT

SAVE THE DATE! Couples - Engagement - Solo - Maternity We are excited to be visiting Connecticut again this coming May 2021 to photograph the wedding of a wonderful couple; Ty and Amy. While...

Open House for 26 Miramar Lane Stamford CT 06902 Stamford, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Price: $1,450,000, beds: 4, baths: 4, square_feet: 2925, address: 26 Miramar Lane Lane, Shippan