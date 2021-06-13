Cancel
Santa Fe, NM

What's up Santa Fe: Local events calendar

Santa Fe Digest
Santa Fe Digest
 7 days ago

(SANTA FE, NM) Live events are lining up on the Santa Fe calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Fe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCbqX_0aT3qDzD00

2021 Ice Cream Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 Now!

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from hom, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Ice Cream Solves Everything! Did you know that National Ice Cream Day is July 18, 2021!?! Let’s run (or walk) for Ice Cream!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kOuf0_0aT3qDzD00

Fred Harvey History Weekend 2021

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 113 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Fred Harvey History Weekend and Fred Harvey Foodie Dinner & Auction 2021! Attend in-person or online !

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PmcJ_0aT3qDzD00

Create Your Destiny: A Weekend Retreat

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 10:00 AM

Address: 210 Don Gaspar Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

This retreat holds space for you to dream, create, map out, and begin living your destiny.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QAO1K_0aT3qDzD00

Concert | Peter Rowan’s Free Mexican Airforce

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 37 Fire Pl, Santa Fe, NM

The Free Mexican Airforce is flying again! This is Peter Rowan plugged in, including some of his most loved songs--"Come Back to Old Santa Fe," "Ride the Wild Mustang," "Midnight Moonlight" and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v96DU_0aT3qDzD00

SUMMER MOVIE SERIES/”Rocketman” with PRE-SHOW KARAOKE

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Santa Fe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

