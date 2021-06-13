What’s up Santa Fe: Local events calendar

(SANTA FE, NM) Live events are lining up on the Santa Fe calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Fe:

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from hom, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Ice Cream Solves Everything! Did you know that National Ice Cream Day is July 18, 2021!?! Let’s run (or walk) for Ice Cream!

Fred Harvey History Weekend 2021 Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 113 Lincoln Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Fred Harvey History Weekend and Fred Harvey Foodie Dinner & Auction 2021! Attend in-person or online !

Create Your Destiny: A Weekend Retreat Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 10:00 AM

Address: 210 Don Gaspar Avenue, Santa Fe, NM 87501

This retreat holds space for you to dream, create, map out, and begin living your destiny.

Concert | Peter Rowan’s Free Mexican Airforce Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 37 Fire Pl, Santa Fe, NM

The Free Mexican Airforce is flying again! This is Peter Rowan plugged in, including some of his most loved songs--"Come Back to Old Santa Fe," "Ride the Wild Mustang," "Midnight Moonlight" and...

SUMMER MOVIE SERIES/”Rocketman” with PRE-SHOW KARAOKE Santa Fe, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Rocketman is an epic musical fantasy about the incredible human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. The film follows the fantastical journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald...