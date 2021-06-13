Lake Charles calendar: Coming events

(LAKE CHARLES, LA) Lake Charles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Charles area:

Cowboys Country Fest - Hurricane Relief Concert Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 700 E McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA

The McNeese Foundation and McNeese Athletics recently announced a new relationship-focused division - the McNeese Athletic Foundation (MAF) – that is designed to enhance student and community...

Hippie Daze Live Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 4017 Broad St, Lake Charles, LA

Hippie Daze making their debut at the last Honky Tonk in Lake Charles Mary's Lounge hold on tight cuz we fitting to get groovy on this Friday night.

Sunday Fun Day Zydeco Brunch at Rikenjaks on Ryan Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3716 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA

Sunday Fun Day starts early at Rikenjaks on Ryan with our Zydeco Brunch featuring live music from Zydecane. Enjoy $3 mimosas, $20 bottomless mimosas starting at 11am and Zydecane starting at noon...

Styx Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd, Lake Charles, LA

Styx scheduled to perform in the Grand Event Center on May 8, 2021 has been rescheduled to Friday, October 15, 2021. Tickets purchased will be honored at the rescheduled date. For any further...

Johnny Rivers Lake Charles, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 11:30 PM

Address: 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd, Lake Charles, LA

Johnny Rivers scheduled for July 25, 2020 has been rescheduled to Friday, June 11, 2021 in The Grand Event Center. Tickets purchased will be honored at the rescheduled date. For any further ticket...