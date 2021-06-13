Toms River events coming up

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Toms River calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Toms River:

Sunday Worship via Zoom Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 1681 Ridgeway Rd, Toms River, NJ

Every Sunday. Please email the Pastor if you are interested […]



Kids/Family: Sea Turtle Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

ONE DAY PAINT PARTY EVENT - Kim Cesaretti $23 on PayPal Children ages 7 years and up can attend without a caregiver/parent. Paint a sea turtle on 11 by 14 inch stretched canvas or a tote bag...

POUND 4 PINK NJ 2021session 2 Toms River, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 535 Garfield Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

Join Lisa Pepper & this amazing team of rockstars as they band together for NJ POUND 4 PINK . Donations accepted at door.

Wine Tasting and Tea Infused Desserts at the Historic Mathis House Toms River, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753

Come to the Historic Mathis House for an amazing wine tasting event.

Peter and Jeanne Acoustic Duo Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

3:30 to 5 pm Outdoor, bring a chair, mask and a snack