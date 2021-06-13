Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Toms River events coming up

Posted by 
Toms River Post
Toms River Post
 7 days ago

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Toms River calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Toms River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEmV7_0aT3qBDl00

Sunday Worship via Zoom

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 1681 Ridgeway Rd, Toms River, NJ

Every Sunday. Please email the Pastor if you are interested […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x1BP0_0aT3qBDl00

Kids/Family: Sea Turtle

Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

ONE DAY PAINT PARTY EVENT - Kim Cesaretti $23 on PayPal Children ages 7 years and up can attend without a caregiver/parent. Paint a sea turtle on 11 by 14 inch stretched canvas or a tote bag...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3Tig_0aT3qBDl00

POUND 4 PINK NJ 2021session 2

Toms River, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 535 Garfield Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

Join Lisa Pepper & this amazing team of rockstars as they band together for NJ POUND 4 PINK . Donations accepted at door.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkQQo_0aT3qBDl00

Wine Tasting and Tea Infused Desserts at the Historic Mathis House

Toms River, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 600 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753

Come to the Historic Mathis House for an amazing wine tasting event.

Learn More

Peter and Jeanne Acoustic Duo

Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

3:30 to 5 pm Outdoor, bring a chair, mask and a snack

Learn More
Toms River Post

Toms River Post

Toms River, NJ
13
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Toms River Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Government
City
Island Heights, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Sun Jul 07#Paypal Children#Lisa Pepper#The Historic Mathis House#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Politics
Related
Toms River, NJPosted by
Toms River Post

Top Toms River news stories

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) What’s going on in Toms River? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Toms River Post

Top Toms River sports news

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Toms River sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Toms River sports. For more stories from the Toms River area, click here.