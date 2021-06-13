Live events Conroe — what’s coming up

(CONROE, TX) Live events are coming to Conroe.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conroe:

Pour & Score Putting League & Open Mic Night — Southern Star Brewing Co. Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 3525 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX

5:30pm - 8:30pm This Wednesday! Come on out to enjoy this unique putting league. Tons of drinks on tap, fun side games, and awesome people! Head over a little early and score some grub from the...

TX Bluebonnets on TX cutout {Age 12+ Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1402 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX

This is a step by step BYOB painting class. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park, and get settled in! If you desire more time to unwind, arrive up to 30 minutes early! This class is for ages...

Expect Delays: Conroe Conroe, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 2000 Interstate 45 North, Conroe, TX 77301

We're back!! New show with new jokes. After the delays of 2020, we all need the laughs! Get your tickets now!! *LIMITED SEATING

Trivia Night Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 101 Metcalf St, Conroe, TX

General knowledge/pop culture trivia. Come show off that noggin full of useless knowledge and win prizes throughout the game. Game starts at 7:30pm. FREE to play. Prize giveaways. New game, same...

Wednesday Night Dog Walking Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Come and join us as we get the adoptable dogs out for some fresh air and playtime. All dog walkers must have attended volunteer orientation. If you have not yet completed orientation, please email...