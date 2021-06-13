Cancel
Live events Conroe — what’s coming up

 7 days ago

(CONROE, TX) Live events are coming to Conroe.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conroe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NaKf5_0aT3qAL200

Pour & Score Putting League & Open Mic Night — Southern Star Brewing Co.

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 3525 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX

5:30pm - 8:30pm This Wednesday! Come on out to enjoy this unique putting league. Tons of drinks on tap, fun side games, and awesome people! Head over a little early and score some grub from the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2XeA_0aT3qAL200

TX Bluebonnets on TX cutout {Age 12+

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1402 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX

This is a step by step BYOB painting class. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park, and get settled in! If you desire more time to unwind, arrive up to 30 minutes early! This class is for ages...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MH2FY_0aT3qAL200

Expect Delays: Conroe

Conroe, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 2000 Interstate 45 North, Conroe, TX 77301

We're back!! New show with new jokes. After the delays of 2020, we all need the laughs! Get your tickets now!! *LIMITED SEATING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BkywY_0aT3qAL200

Trivia Night

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 101 Metcalf St, Conroe, TX

General knowledge/pop culture trivia. Come show off that noggin full of useless knowledge and win prizes throughout the game. Game starts at 7:30pm. FREE to play. Prize giveaways. New game, same...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fV7uI_0aT3qAL200

Wednesday Night Dog Walking

Conroe, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Come and join us as we get the adoptable dogs out for some fresh air and playtime. All dog walkers must have attended volunteer orientation. If you have not yet completed orientation, please email...

ABOUT

With Conroe Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

