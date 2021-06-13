Melbourne calendar: Coming events

(MELBOURNE, FL) Melbourne is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melbourne:

The Queers at Iron Oak Post Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 2023 Melbourne Ct, Melbourne, FL 32901

The Queers will be LIVE at Iron Oak Post in Melbourne, FL on July 30th!

Rick Springfield Melbourne, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 3865 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL

Ticket listings for Rick Springfield at King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, FL on 9/28/2021

Summer Blossom Bridal Fest Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 625 East Hibiscus Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901

Don’t Miss the Largest Bridal Event of the Summer at the Melbourne Auditorium on Sun., June 13th.

Wine and Tapas Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2023 Melbourne Ct, Melbourne, FL 32901

Wine tasting Includes 5 different wines, food provided by Coastal Bites, and a bottle to take home!

Ancient Healings Conference 2021 Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 625 East Hibiscus Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901

Ancient Healings Conference will be held at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne Florida, July 10 and 11, 2021