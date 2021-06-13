Cancel
Australia

Melbourne calendar: Coming events

Melbourne News Watch
 7 days ago

(MELBOURNE, FL) Melbourne is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melbourne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e5SxQ_0aT3q9XY00

The Queers at Iron Oak Post

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 2023 Melbourne Ct, Melbourne, FL 32901

The Queers will be LIVE at Iron Oak Post in Melbourne, FL on July 30th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYbfK_0aT3q9XY00

Rick Springfield

Melbourne, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 3865 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL

Ticket listings for Rick Springfield at King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, FL on 9/28/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNFj0_0aT3q9XY00

Summer Blossom Bridal Fest

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 625 East Hibiscus Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901

Don’t Miss the Largest Bridal Event of the Summer at the Melbourne Auditorium on Sun., June 13th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAXaB_0aT3q9XY00

Wine and Tapas

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2023 Melbourne Ct, Melbourne, FL 32901

Wine tasting Includes 5 different wines, food provided by Coastal Bites, and a bottle to take home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEEyV_0aT3q9XY00

Ancient Healings Conference 2021

Melbourne, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 625 East Hibiscus Boulevard, Melbourne, FL 32901

Ancient Healings Conference will be held at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne Florida, July 10 and 11, 2021

Melbourne News Watch

Melbourne, FL
With Melbourne News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

