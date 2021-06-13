Cancel
Billings, MT

Billings events coming soon

Billings News Flash
 7 days ago

(BILLINGS, MT) Billings has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Billings:

Weekend Wonders Family Program-June

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 7026 South Billings Boulevard, Billings, MT 59101

Here, Fishy Fishy! Come learn about fish at the Center. We will set minnow traps the night before. Come see what we catch!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Billings, MT 59101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Vessels Of Honor – Sunday Morning Bible Study

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Address: 3608 Custer Ave, Billings, MT

2 Tim 2:15 Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. NKJV 2 Tim 2:20 But in a great house there are not only...

Monthly Morning Bird Stroll

Billings, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 7026 S Billings Blvd, Billings, MT 59101

Enjoy a morning stroll by the river and learn a few birds along the way.

Deep Dive

Billings, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3145 Sweet Water Dr, Billings, MT

for 6th-12th grade students The Church is full of imperfect people who are anxious to hear from God—but hearing God and obeying His word are two different things. We often pray for God to speak...

Billings News Flash

Billings, MT
ABOUT

With Billings News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Billings News Flash

(BILLINGS, MT) Life in Billings has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Billings area, click here.