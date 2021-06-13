Live events Victorville — what’s coming up

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Victorville has a full slate of live events coming up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Victorville:

RIFLE - Range Specific Training Must be an AVGC Probationary Member Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

THIS IS ONLY OPEN TO APPLE VALLEY GUN CLUB PROBATIONARY MEMBERS! YOU WILL BE TURNED AWAY IF YOU DO NOT BRING YOUR PROBATIONARY ID CARD

SB Sheriff's CCW Range Re-qualification - ARRIVE at 5PM Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

If your CA CCW will expire in the next 90 days, or your CCW has already expired, schedule your Range Date for your Requalification at AVGC

NRA Basics of Rifle Shooting Class Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

This class includes classroom and range time with a rifle

CCW Prep - Live Fire Course Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

THIS IS A LIVE FIRE COURSE! The CCW Prep Course is the 1st Tuesday of each Month. $25 per person.

Women's Pistol Program Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

The Women's Pistol Program is our monthly night out for Ladies to come and shoot in a safe & fun environment.