Saginaw calendar: Events coming up

(SAGINAW, MI) Live events are lining up on the Saginaw calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saginaw area:

Self Love Beauty's 2021 Golf Outing Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 9521 Highland Green Dr, Saginaw, MI

Self Love Beauty’s 2021 Golf Outing will take place on Friday, September 17 at 10 am at the Swan Valley Golf Course in Saginaw, Michigan where golfers can unite and have fun to help fundraise for...

Regional Meeting - Central Michigan (CMG) - November 15, 2021 Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 6200 State St, Saginaw, MI

Regional Meeting – Central Michigan (CMG) – November 15, 2021 Horizons Conference Center 6200 State Street, Saginaw, MI 48603 989-799-4122 FAQsIs this a mandatory meeting?Yes, one physician from...

Pauly Shore Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1216 Court St, Saginaw, MI

Ticket listings for Pauly Shore at Court Street Theater in Saginaw, MI on 9/15/2021

Michele Spitz Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 300-, 934 Leddy Rd, Saginaw, MI

MICHELE SPITZ & her band pay Tribute to Linda Ronstadt performing some of her most loved songs from the 1970's and throughout her career. Michele will also be performing some of her Nashville...

Open for the Season @ Saginaw Children’s Zoo Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1730 S Washington Ave #2876, Saginaw, MI

Beginning April 21st, we will be OPEN to the public every day from 10AM to 5PM The Fossil Find, Rainforest Run Playground and new Conductor’s Tower will be open! We are patiently waiting on...