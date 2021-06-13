Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Saginaw Dispatch
Saginaw Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SAGINAW, MI) Live events are lining up on the Saginaw calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saginaw area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWsdf_0aT3q6tN00

Self Love Beauty's 2021 Golf Outing

Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 9521 Highland Green Dr, Saginaw, MI

Self Love Beauty’s 2021 Golf Outing will take place on Friday, September 17 at 10 am at the Swan Valley Golf Course in Saginaw, Michigan where golfers can unite and have fun to help fundraise for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2JK0_0aT3q6tN00

Regional Meeting - Central Michigan (CMG) - November 15, 2021

Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 6200 State St, Saginaw, MI

Regional Meeting – Central Michigan (CMG) – November 15, 2021 Horizons Conference Center 6200 State Street, Saginaw, MI 48603 989-799-4122 FAQsIs this a mandatory meeting?Yes, one physician from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUhp8_0aT3q6tN00

Pauly Shore

Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1216 Court St, Saginaw, MI

Ticket listings for Pauly Shore at Court Street Theater in Saginaw, MI on 9/15/2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPqDR_0aT3q6tN00

Michele Spitz

Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 300-, 934 Leddy Rd, Saginaw, MI

MICHELE SPITZ & her band pay Tribute to Linda Ronstadt performing some of her most loved songs from the 1970's and throughout her career. Michele will also be performing some of her Nashville...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6kZH_0aT3q6tN00

Open for the Season @ Saginaw Children’s Zoo

Saginaw, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1730 S Washington Ave #2876, Saginaw, MI

Beginning April 21st, we will be OPEN to the public every day from 10AM to 5PM The Fossil Find, Rainforest Run Playground and new Conductor’s Tower will be open! We are patiently waiting on...

Learn More
Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw Dispatch

Saginaw, MI
20
Followers
20
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Saginaw Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Township, MI
City
Nashville, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
Saginaw, MI
Government
City
Saginaw, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Ave#Live Events#Rainforest#State St#Mi Regional Meeting#Cmg#Mi Michele Spitz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Saginaw, MIPosted by
Saginaw Dispatch

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Saginaw

(SAGINAW, MI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Saginaw area, click here.