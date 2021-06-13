Cancel
Yakima, WA

Yakima events coming soon

Yakima Post
Yakima Post
 7 days ago

(YAKIMA, WA) Yakima has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yakima:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LxAF_0aT3q50e00

June Meet and Greet - Hops, Beer, and Familia

Yakima, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 802 East Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA 98901

CWHCC June Meet and Greet - Leon Loza of Loza Farms

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vzb2d_0aT3q50e00

Christine Gamache: Midsummer Night

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 N Naches Ave, Yakima, WA

It's a return of conviviality, an actual "music scene" and great entertainment Thursday through Saturday throughout the summer! o:p

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPVkN_0aT3q50e00

Freestyle Fridays – DJ Nahum Ray

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 2103 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima, WA

Freestyle Fridays Top 40 Dance Music – DJ Nahum Ray DJs are Back at Hoops! June – 8pm-12am July – 8pm-2am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17S17Q_0aT3q50e00

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training in Yakima, WA

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1701 E Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt 4 Days Certification Training Offered by Master/Black Belt Certified Instructor

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IuFTp_0aT3q50e00

17TH ANNUAL HOT SHOTS 3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT

Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Hot Shots is on for 2021! The tournament will be July 31-August 1, 2021. Early deadline will be July 9. Entries received July 10-July 20 will pay a $40 late fee. No entries will be allowed after...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Yakima Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

