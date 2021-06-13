Yakima events coming soon

(YAKIMA, WA) Yakima has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yakima:

June Meet and Greet - Hops, Beer, and Familia Yakima, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 802 East Yakima Avenue, Yakima, WA 98901

CWHCC June Meet and Greet - Leon Loza of Loza Farms

Christine Gamache: Midsummer Night Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 101 N Naches Ave, Yakima, WA

It's a return of conviviality, an actual "music scene" and great entertainment Thursday through Saturday throughout the summer! o:p

Freestyle Fridays – DJ Nahum Ray Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 2103 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima, WA

Freestyle Fridays Top 40 Dance Music – DJ Nahum Ray DJs are Back at Hoops! June – 8pm-12am July – 8pm-2am

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training in Yakima, WA Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1701 E Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt 4 Days Certification Training Offered by Master/Black Belt Certified Instructor

17TH ANNUAL HOT SHOTS 3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT Yakima, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Hot Shots is on for 2021! The tournament will be July 31-August 1, 2021. Early deadline will be July 9. Entries received July 10-July 20 will pay a $40 late fee. No entries will be allowed after...