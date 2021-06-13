Live events coming up in Bloomington

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Bloomington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomington area:

Better Breathers Club Bloomington, IN

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their

Spirit of '68 Presents: Adrianne Lenker at The Buskirk-Chumley Bloomington, IN

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 12:30 AM

Address: 114 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington, IN

Buy Adrianne Lenker tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 TBA at Buskirk-Chumley Theatre in Bloomington, IN.

Yoga at C3 Bloomington, IN

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1505 S Piazza Dr, Bloomington, IN

This summer Vibe is partnering with local businesses in Bloomington to bring yoga out into the community. Join us outside of C3, a local cocktail bar, where we will practice an all levels yoga...

WINGS: Intro to Archery Bloomington, IN

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 8955-9013 South Fairfax Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

You’ll go from beginner to intermediate archer with the skills obtained during this 3-hour course!

Lodge Ordeal Bloomington, IN

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 7599 Waldrip Creek Rd, Bloomington, IN

The induction weekend, called the Ordeal, is the first step toward full membership in the Order of the Arrow—the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America. All candidates for membership...