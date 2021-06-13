Cancel
Bloomington, IN

Live events coming up in Bloomington

Bloomington Digest
 7 days ago

(BLOOMINGTON, IN) Bloomington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AzROY_0aT3q47v00

Better Breathers Club

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 550 S Landmark Ave, Bloomington, IN

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uylV7_0aT3q47v00

Spirit of '68 Presents: Adrianne Lenker at The Buskirk-Chumley

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 12:30 AM

Address: 114 E Kirkwood Ave, Bloomington, IN

Buy Adrianne Lenker tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 TBA at Buskirk-Chumley Theatre in Bloomington, IN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MgaGD_0aT3q47v00

Yoga at C3

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 1505 S Piazza Dr, Bloomington, IN

This summer Vibe is partnering with local businesses in Bloomington to bring yoga out into the community. Join us outside of C3, a local cocktail bar, where we will practice an all levels yoga...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oroCY_0aT3q47v00

WINGS: Intro to Archery

Bloomington, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 8955-9013 South Fairfax Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

You’ll go from beginner to intermediate archer with the skills obtained during this 3-hour course!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a666k_0aT3q47v00

Lodge Ordeal

Bloomington, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 7599 Waldrip Creek Rd, Bloomington, IN

The induction weekend, called the Ordeal, is the first step toward full membership in the Order of the Arrow—the National Honor Society of the Boy Scouts of America. All candidates for membership...

ABOUT

With Bloomington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

