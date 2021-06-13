Coming soon: Yuma events

(YUMA, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Yuma calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yuma:

Yuma Educators Summit 2020 Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3100 South Avenue A, Yuma, AZ 85364

To provide a low cost professional development opportunity to local educators through an annual education summit.

Murphy’s Yuma Gun Show Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 2520 E 32nd St, Yuma, AZ

The Murphy’s Yuma Gun Show will be held on Nov 6th – 7th, 2021 in Yuma, AZ. This Yuma gun show is held at Yuma County Fairgrounds and hosted by Collectors West/Murphy Gun Shows. All federal, state...

The Irie w/ Desert Fish + More TBA Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:59 PM

Address: 3950 W 24th St, Yuma, AZ 85364

The Irie w/ Desert Fish + More @ Yuma, AZ!!

BROWN BOY & HOMBRE WITH MONEY MOONS LIVE Yuma, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 1402 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364

WARRIOR STYLE ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS MR SUPERMAN BROWN BOY AND HOMBRE AKA THE FLYBOYZ WITH LIGHTER SHADE OF BROWN AFFILIATE MONEY MOONS

Car Show Yuma, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Car Show at 4000 S 4th Ave, 4000 South 4th Avenue, Yuma, United States on Sat Nov 06 2021 at 10:00 am to 02:00 pm