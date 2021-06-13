Cancel
Mckinney, TX

Live events Mckinney — what’s coming up

Mckinney Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MCKINNEY, TX) Mckinney has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mckinney:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nmUV_0aT3q2MT00

Community PrimeTime Shopping at JBF McK/Allen/Frisco, July 28th, 3pm-8pm

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 3201 North Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75071

This pass is for Community PrimeTime Shopping with JBF McK/All/Frisco on July 28th, at 3pm until 8pm. The cost is $10/shopper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tawwc_0aT3q2MT00

1st TIME PARENT/GRANDPARENT PRESALE JBF McK/Allen/Frisco July 28th, 5pm-8pm

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 3201 North Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75071

This PreSale is for those with OR expecting their 1st child and those expecting their 1st grandchild or have one <1 yr old. Fosters too

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvqui_0aT3q2MT00

TeenAGE Lady Self Defense 2-Day Seminar (Consecutive Saturdays)

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 9630 Virginia Parkway W #300, Mckinney, TX 75071

Take Control and Get Prepared Today! Whether it is your daughter, niece, female cousin, or female family friend, self-defense is a must.

Shrek Jr. the Musical

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 7117 County Road 166, McKinney, TX 75071

Everyone's favorite ogre is back in this hilarious stage spectacle, based on the smash hit film and outrageous Broadway musical!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqZjK_0aT3q2MT00

MEGA PrimeTime Shop- JBF McK/Allen/Frisco July 28, 12pm-2pm

Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 3201 North Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75071

This pass is for MEGA PrimeTime Shopping with JBF McK/Allen/Frisco on July 28, 12pm-2pm, plus 1 guest, & a pass to 1/2 Price Presale on 7/30

With Mckinney Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

