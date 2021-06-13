Live events Mckinney — what’s coming up

(MCKINNEY, TX) Mckinney has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mckinney:

Community PrimeTime Shopping at JBF McK/Allen/Frisco, July 28th, 3pm-8pm Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 3201 North Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75071

This pass is for Community PrimeTime Shopping with JBF McK/All/Frisco on July 28th, at 3pm until 8pm. The cost is $10/shopper.

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 3201 North Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75071

This PreSale is for those with OR expecting their 1st child and those expecting their 1st grandchild or have one <1 yr old. Fosters too

TeenAGE Lady Self Defense 2-Day Seminar (Consecutive Saturdays) Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 9630 Virginia Parkway W #300, Mckinney, TX 75071

Take Control and Get Prepared Today! Whether it is your daughter, niece, female cousin, or female family friend, self-defense is a must.

Shrek Jr. the Musical Mckinney, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 7117 County Road 166, McKinney, TX 75071

Everyone's favorite ogre is back in this hilarious stage spectacle, based on the smash hit film and outrageous Broadway musical!

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 3201 North Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75071

This pass is for MEGA PrimeTime Shopping with JBF McK/Allen/Frisco on July 28, 12pm-2pm, plus 1 guest, & a pass to 1/2 Price Presale on 7/30