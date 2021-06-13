Live events Mckinney — what’s coming up
(MCKINNEY, TX) Mckinney has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mckinney:
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 3201 North Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75071
This pass is for Community PrimeTime Shopping with JBF McK/All/Frisco on July 28th, at 3pm until 8pm. The cost is $10/shopper.
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 3201 North Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75071
This PreSale is for those with OR expecting their 1st child and those expecting their 1st grandchild or have one <1 yr old. Fosters too
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 9630 Virginia Parkway W #300, Mckinney, TX 75071
Take Control and Get Prepared Today! Whether it is your daughter, niece, female cousin, or female family friend, self-defense is a must.
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Address: 7117 County Road 166, McKinney, TX 75071
Everyone's favorite ogre is back in this hilarious stage spectacle, based on the smash hit film and outrageous Broadway musical!
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 3201 North Central Expressway, McKinney, TX 75071
This pass is for MEGA PrimeTime Shopping with JBF McK/Allen/Frisco on July 28, 12pm-2pm, plus 1 guest, & a pass to 1/2 Price Presale on 7/30