Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara events calendar

Posted by 
Santa Barbara Times
 7 days ago

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Santa Barbara is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Santa Barbara area:

Romeria

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 136 East De La Guerra Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

An exciting evening of Flamenco by the students of the Maria Bermudez Performing Arts Studio

FRENCH CUISINE AND WINE TASTING

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Bath Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

WHY ? Because you probably would like to taste traditional french cooking before booking culinary workshop !  WHERE ? You can choose between

Ride Santa Barbara 100

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 801 Shoreline Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Ride in one of the most beautiful and challenging cycling locations in the United States!

Focused Meditation -Different theme every week

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1221 State Street, ##201, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Please join Dr.Lilly as she leads you through a focused meditation. Blend of Guided imagery, self-hypnosis, reflection&meditation. Guestpass

VIP CULINARY WORKSHOP CHRISTMAS MENU

Santa Barbara, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: BATH STREET, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

WHERE ? The courses of traditional French cooking, I propose can be organized or in your home or in my kitchen in Santa Barbara !  ð  IN YOU

Santa Barbara, CA
With Santa Barbara Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

