Visalia, CA

What’s up Visalia: Local events calendar

Visalia Updates
Visalia Updates
 7 days ago

(VISALIA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Visalia calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Visalia:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Visalia, CA 93277

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Zach Williams | The Rescue Story Tour

Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 3737 S Akers St, Visalia, CA 93277

Don't miss out on this Zach Williams tour coming to a city near you!

Visalia Rawhide vs. Inland Empire

Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 N Giddings St, Visalia, CA

Buy Visalia Rawhide vs. Inland Empire 66ers tickets to see AAA Baseball live and in-person on Sun, Jun 13, 2021 1:00 pm at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia, CA.

Car Dealer 101 Visalia

Visalia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 4103 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia, CA

Learn How To Become a Licensed Used Car Dealer. One Day Dealer Seminar Best in the Golden State of California Get Your Car Dealer Bond Activate Your Car Dealer Insurance Schedule Your DMV LiveScan...

Oktoberfest

Visalia, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 26773 South Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, CA 93277

Visalia's Oktoberfest is back! With your ticket you’ll get food samplings, wine tastings, and of course, beer tastings from local breweries.

