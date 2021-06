Santa Maria events calendar

(SANTA MARIA, CA) Santa Maria is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Santa Maria:

EL RECODO Y LOS DESTRUCTORES EN SANTA MARIA CALIFORNIA Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Don't miss the latest from Downtown Santa Maria Get free access to exclusive deals, events, news, and more. input input You are agreeing to Parkbench Terms of Use

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Santa Maria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

2021 California ProKart Challenge Round 3 Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 32 S Blosser Rd, Santa Maria, CA

Karting event at Santa Maria Karting Association in Santa Maria, CA. Organized by Superkarts! USA.

Boy’s Council-Elementary/Jr. High Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 526 E Chapel St, Santa Maria, CA

[NORTH COUNTY] Boy’s Council for Elementary and Jr. Highs is ... Read more

Jr’s Drive-In Cruise Night Santa Maria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 603 E Main St, Santa Maria, CA

Jr\'s Drive-In Cruise Night is the second Friday of every month, from 5pm-8pm, at Jr\'s Drive-In located at 603 East Main Street, Santa Maria, California 93454 Every year, make, model of car...