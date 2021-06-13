Cancel
NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Sent Out An Angry Tweet About Aaron Gordon During Game 3

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Nuggets in Denver on Friday night in Game 3 by a score of 116-102.

The Suns have a 3-0 series lead heading into Game 4 on Sunday evening.

During Game 3 on Friday night, Shannon Sharpe of FS1 sent out a Tweet about Aaron Gordon of the Nuggets, and the post can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Suns are 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
