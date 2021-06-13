NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: FS1's Shannon Sharpe Sent Out An Angry Tweet About Aaron Gordon During Game 3

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Nuggets in Denver on Friday night in Game 3 by a score of 116-102.

The Suns have a 3-0 series lead heading into Game 4 on Sunday evening.

During Game 3 on Friday night, Shannon Sharpe of FS1 sent out a Tweet about Aaron Gordon of the Nuggets, and the post can be seen in a Tweet below.

The Suns are 3.5-point favorites over the Nuggets for Game 4 in Denver on Sunday evening, according to FanDuel.

