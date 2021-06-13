Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Killeen, TX

Live events on the horizon in Killeen

Posted by 
Killeen Voice
Killeen Voice
 7 days ago

(KILLEEN, TX) Killeen has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Killeen area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156qvr_0aT3pvQ200

Caribbean Afr'Am After Party

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 4505 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, TX

Caribbean Afr'Am After Party at Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, United States on Sun Aug 08 2021 at 12:00 am to 06:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLxbD_0aT3pvQ200

Pandas: The Journey Home

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:25 PM

Address: Bldg No. 152, Bell Tower Drive, On the Campus of Central Texas College, 6200 W Central Texas Expy, Killeen, TX

Pandas: The Journey Home allows viewers exclusive access to Chengdu- China’s extraordinary giant panda breeding center, where filmmakers were granted unprecedented access to giant pandas. The film...

Learn More

Nephew Tommy (Special Event)

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 4505 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, TX

Buy Nephew Tommy tickets to see hilarious comedy live and in-person on Sun, Jul 18, 2021 4:00 pm at Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge in Killeen, TX.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQOTM_0aT3pvQ200

C's Summer Music Camp!

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Be apart of our summer music day camp! A program that brings music and learning together in an exciting environment. This musical summer camp offers an array of enriching music and activities that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xh9Mi_0aT3pvQ200

The Plug: Quarantine Edition

Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 PM

A space where music lovers and creatives of all kinds meet for one night to enjoy a showcase filled with talent from all around Killeen. About this event The Plug is a place of opportunity for...

Learn More
Killeen Voice

Killeen Voice

Killeen, TX
8
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Killeen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Central Texas#Comedy#Pandas#Summer Music#The Journey Home#Sun Jul 07#Sun May
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Killeen, TXPosted by
Killeen Voice

House hunt Killeen: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Nestled in one of Killeens most sought-after neighborhoods, this impressive Ashton Woods home features incredible curb appeal, an open layout, desirable flexible spaces, including
Killeen, TXPosted by
Killeen Voice

Where’s the most expensive gas in Killeen?

(KILLEEN, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the Killeen area, you could be getting a better deal. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Killeen, TXPosted by
Killeen Voice

Save up to $0.35 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Killeen

(KILLEEN, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Killeen area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 600 W Central Texas Expy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.5 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 4014 E Stan Schlueter Loop, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Killeen, TXPosted by
Killeen Voice

Sports wrap: Killeen

(KILLEEN, TX) Killeen sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Killeen sports. For more stories from the Killeen area, click here.
Killeen, TXPosted by
Killeen Voice

What's up: News headlines in Killeen

(KILLEEN, TX) What’s going on in Killeen? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Killeen area, click here.