Live events on the horizon in Killeen

(KILLEEN, TX) Killeen has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Killeen area:

Caribbean Afr'Am After Party Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 4505 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, TX

Pandas: The Journey Home Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:25 PM

Address: Bldg No. 152, Bell Tower Drive, On the Campus of Central Texas College, 6200 W Central Texas Expy, Killeen, TX

Pandas: The Journey Home allows viewers exclusive access to Chengdu- China’s extraordinary giant panda breeding center, where filmmakers were granted unprecedented access to giant pandas. The film...

Nephew Tommy (Special Event) Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 4505 E Veterans Memorial Blvd, Killeen, TX

Buy Nephew Tommy tickets to see hilarious comedy live and in-person on Sun, Jul 18, 2021 4:00 pm at Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge in Killeen, TX.

C's Summer Music Camp! Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Be apart of our summer music day camp! A program that brings music and learning together in an exciting environment. This musical summer camp offers an array of enriching music and activities that...

The Plug: Quarantine Edition Killeen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 PM

A space where music lovers and creatives of all kinds meet for one night to enjoy a showcase filled with talent from all around Killeen. About this event The Plug is a place of opportunity for...