Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Cedar Rapids Digest
Cedar Rapids Digest
 7 days ago

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Live events are lining up on the Cedar Rapids calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cedar Rapids area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwH26_0aT3ptea00

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 350 1st Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

An interactive murder mystery show where everyone is a suspect, including you! Tickets include a 4 course meal, cash bar, & prizes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wqh7X_0aT3ptea00

Bow Wow Brunch

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1202 3rd Street Southeast, #200, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

This is a drag brunch fundraiser show for the Wever based cat and dog rescue A Little Bit Of A Country Dog Rescue!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHIpo_0aT3ptea00

Iowa Summer Jam 2021

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 1202 3rd Street Southeast, #200, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

This year Iowa Summer Jam is back, bigger and better than ever. Saturday July 10th at the Olympic Theatre in Cedar Rapids.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiqhw_0aT3ptea00

Meet Me at the Market 2021: Run

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1100 3rd ST Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Meet Me at the Market, NewBo City Market's weekly health and wellness program, has returned for summer 2021!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSNqD_0aT3ptea00

State Of The DISTRICT 2021 / Robert Chadima Visionary Awards

Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1202 3rd Street Southeast, #200, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Join us for The STATE Of The DISTRICT - Czech Village / New Bohemia featuring the Robert Chadima Visionary Awards.

Learn More
Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids Digest

Cedar Rapids, IA
6
Followers
20
Post
987
Views
ABOUT

With Cedar Rapids Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
City
Wever, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat And Dog#Dog Rescue#Summer Jam#Sun Jun#Sun Jul 07#Newbo City Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cedar Rapids, IAPosted by
Cedar Rapids Digest

Save $0.28 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Cedar Rapids

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Cedar Rapids area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.28 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2605 Blairs Ferry Rd Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Casey's at 2018Th Ave Se, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.