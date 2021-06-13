Cedar Rapids calendar: Events coming up

(CEDAR RAPIDS, IA) Live events are lining up on the Cedar Rapids calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cedar Rapids area:

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Cedar Rapids, Iowa Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 350 1st Avenue Northeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

An interactive murder mystery show where everyone is a suspect, including you! Tickets include a 4 course meal, cash bar, & prizes.

Bow Wow Brunch Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1202 3rd Street Southeast, #200, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

This is a drag brunch fundraiser show for the Wever based cat and dog rescue A Little Bit Of A Country Dog Rescue!

Iowa Summer Jam 2021 Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 1202 3rd Street Southeast, #200, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

This year Iowa Summer Jam is back, bigger and better than ever. Saturday July 10th at the Olympic Theatre in Cedar Rapids.

Meet Me at the Market 2021: Run Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1100 3rd ST Southeast, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Meet Me at the Market, NewBo City Market's weekly health and wellness program, has returned for summer 2021!

State Of The DISTRICT 2021 / Robert Chadima Visionary Awards Cedar Rapids, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1202 3rd Street Southeast, #200, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Join us for The STATE Of The DISTRICT - Czech Village / New Bohemia featuring the Robert Chadima Visionary Awards.