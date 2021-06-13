Live events coming up in Odessa

(ODESSA, TX) Odessa is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Odessa:

Hot Summer Nights Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 N Texas Ave, Odessa, TX

DBDT: Encore! Represents the next generation of Dallas Black Dance Theatre with dance performances of the highest level of artistic quality and relentless excellence. Founded in 2000 by Ann...

Juneteenth ButterflyYou Brunch Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 305 East 5th Street, Odessa, TX 79761

Mimosas on Juneteenth | A ButterflyYou Experience is a Nonprofit Organization ready bring new experiences to our communities.

Craft show: Odessa, TX Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Craft show: Odessa, TX at Odessa, Texas, United States on Sat Jul 24 2021 at 09:00 am

Odessa's Got Talent Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 709 North Lee Avenue, Odessa, TX 79761

Odessa's Got Talent is a fundraiser benefiting the Permian Basin Mission Center.

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 500 W 4th Street, 4E classroom 4234, 4E classroom 4234, Odessa, TX 79761

Spinning Babies® Workshop Spinning Babies® Workshop Where dilation stalls, rotation solves! Spinning Babies® reduces unnecessary cesareans with a paradigm-shifting approach to physiological birth. Spinning Babies® goes beyond fetal positioning with our contribution to addressing all labor progress issues. Revolutionize your practice! After this workshop you will be able to: Facilitate comfort in pregnancy and ease in childbirth for your clients Improve fetal position with techniques for uteri