What’s up Columbia: Local events calendar

(COLUMBIA, MO) Live events are coming to Columbia.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

Bossy Ladies Entertainment Presents Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1025 East Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201

T-Rell Live in concert in Columbia, Missouri. This event is 18 & up. For more information contact 573-307-0389.

7th Annual Croquet Cup Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2210 Country Club Drive, Columbia, MO 65201

Register today for the 7th Annual Croquet Cup & Auction!

Wynonna: A Summerfest Concert Event at Rose Park Columbia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1013 Park Ave, Columbia, MO

Central Bank of Boone County & Country96 KWWR Present WYNONNA ❯❯ A Summerfest Concert Event Wednesday, June 16 Gates 6pm | Show 7pm at Rose Park • Outside Rose Music Hall Tickets $40 On Sale Now ...

Hot Summer Nights 2021: Mostly Mozart Columbia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 203 S 9th St, Columbia, MO

The 2021 Hot Summer Nights Music Festival kicks off its season featuring the winner of the 2021 MOSY Young Artist Concerto Competition and Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor.

Kiwanis Mini Golf Classic Columbia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 5500 W Van Horn Tavern Rd, Columbia, MO

Miniature Golf Fundraiser benefiting Boonslick Kiwanis and Day Dreams Foundation