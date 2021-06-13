Cancel
Columbia, MO

What's up Columbia: Local events calendar

Columbia Daily
Columbia Daily
 7 days ago

(COLUMBIA, MO) Live events are coming to Columbia.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Columbia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKjHx_0aT3poUB00

Bossy Ladies Entertainment Presents

Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1025 East Broadway, Columbia, MO 65201

T-Rell Live in concert in Columbia, Missouri. This event is 18 & up. For more information contact 573-307-0389.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9t1O_0aT3poUB00

7th Annual Croquet Cup Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Columbia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2210 Country Club Drive, Columbia, MO 65201

Register today for the 7th Annual Croquet Cup & Auction!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tslBW_0aT3poUB00

Wynonna: A Summerfest Concert Event at Rose Park

Columbia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 1013 Park Ave, Columbia, MO

Central Bank of Boone County & Country96 KWWR Present WYNONNA ❯❯ A Summerfest Concert Event Wednesday, June 16 Gates 6pm | Show 7pm at Rose Park • Outside Rose Music Hall Tickets $40 On Sale Now ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUCEU_0aT3poUB00

Hot Summer Nights 2021: Mostly Mozart

Columbia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 203 S 9th St, Columbia, MO

The 2021 Hot Summer Nights Music Festival kicks off its season featuring the winner of the 2021 MOSY Young Artist Concerto Competition and Mozart Symphony No. 40 in G minor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEgNS_0aT3poUB00

Kiwanis Mini Golf Classic

Columbia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 5500 W Van Horn Tavern Rd, Columbia, MO

Miniature Golf Fundraiser benefiting Boonslick Kiwanis and Day Dreams Foundation

With Columbia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

