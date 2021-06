As reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya prepares for a rematch with challenger Marvin Vettori on Saturday, bettors are sifting through a trove of UFC 263 prop bets for the entire UFC 263 fight card. One of the more popular UFC 263 bets involve what the method of victory will be in a number of fights on the UFC 263 card. Adesanya (20-1) is coming off the first loss of his professional career against Jan Blachowicz by unanimous decision at UFC 259 in March. Vettori (17-4), who lost to Adesanya by split decision in April 2018, will finally get a rematch after winning five straight bouts.