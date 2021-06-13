Cancel
Springfield, IL

Springfield events coming up

Springfield Updates
Springfield Updates
 7 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Springfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430EOp_0aT3pj4Y00

Guided Tour of Dana-Thomas House

Springfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 301 E Lawrence Ave, Springfield, IL

When was the last time you experienced your architectural heritage? Join us for a guided tour of the Dana-Thomas House State Historic Site. About this event In the heart of our country...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qpn7r_0aT3pj4Y00

Dog Days of Summer

Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Sunday 6/27 at Buzz Bomb it's all about Man's Best Friend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5Iua_0aT3pj4Y00

Boozy Brunch

Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Join us on the #AdamsFamilyPatio on select Sundays (and the occasional Saturday) from 10am to 2pm for our Boozy Brunch!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UngIJ_0aT3pj4Y00

Buzz Fest Squared

Springfield, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 406 East Adams Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Buzz Fest Squared is our two year anniversary party AND the album release party for Square of the Roots first album

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sx4m0_0aT3pj4Y00

Paulie Obrien Celebration of Life

Springfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 510 W Maple Ave S, Springfield, IL

Paulie Obrien Celebration of Life is on Facebook. To connect with Paulie Obrien Celebration of Life, join Facebook today.

Springfield, IL
ABOUT

With Springfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Springfield, ILPosted by
Springfield Updates

This is the cheapest gas in Springfield right now

(SPRINGFIELD, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Springfield area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2300 White Oaks Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Circle K at 1940 S Macarthur Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.