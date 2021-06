We hear the excuses after each tough loss that the players are pressing, but nothing is changing. Last night’s failures in key hitting spots had little to do with BABIP. Only Trea Turner and Josh Harrison came through in RISP spots, and the rest, well, Juan Soto hit into a doubleplay with men on second and first base — but he at least put the ball in play. That is better than we can say about the bases loaded failures in the 8th inning when Ryan Zimmerman and Josh Bell both struck out to put zero runs on the board.