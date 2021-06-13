Cancel
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont events coming soon

Beaumont News Watch
(BEAUMONT, TX) Beaumont has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaumont:

Southeast Texas Cigar Mixer All White Affair

Beaumont, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 700 Crockett Street, Beaumont, TX 77701

An all white day party. There will be live music, dj,raffles, food vendors and more

Color Me Bad Twerk, Paint, & Drink

Beaumont, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 650 Orleans Street, Beaumont, TX 77701

Must be 18 years of age to participate 21 yrs.to drink responsibly All sales are final no refunds

FREE Summer Run/Walk Series

Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 5305 Tyrrell Park Rd, Beaumont, TX

Offered by Sea Rim Striders Run Club - Jun 28th - Jul 26th: Free Summer Run/Walk Series --- 6/7 - 8/9 Different locations in the area. *pre registration required (registration opens on 6/1)

Blippi The Musical

Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX

Ticket listings for Blippi at Ford Park - TX in Beaumont, TX on 7/9/2021

Lunch at the Lake

Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 700 Crockett St, Beaumont, TX

Lunch at the Lake is back featuring locally-owned food trucks every Tuesday in June at the Event Centre Patio in Downtown. Food will be available for purchase from the food truck pop-up from...

ABOUT

With Beaumont News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

