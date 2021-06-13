Beaumont events coming soon

(BEAUMONT, TX) Beaumont has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beaumont:

Southeast Texas Cigar Mixer All White Affair Beaumont, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 700 Crockett Street, Beaumont, TX 77701

An all white day party. There will be live music, dj,raffles, food vendors and more

Color Me Bad Twerk, Paint, & Drink Beaumont, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 650 Orleans Street, Beaumont, TX 77701

Must be 18 years of age to participate 21 yrs.to drink responsibly All sales are final no refunds

FREE Summer Run/Walk Series Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 5305 Tyrrell Park Rd, Beaumont, TX

Offered by Sea Rim Striders Run Club - Jun 28th - Jul 26th: Free Summer Run/Walk Series --- 6/7 - 8/9 Different locations in the area. *pre registration required (registration opens on 6/1)

Blippi The Musical Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd, Beaumont, TX

Ticket listings for Blippi at Ford Park - TX in Beaumont, TX on 7/9/2021

Lunch at the Lake Beaumont, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 700 Crockett St, Beaumont, TX

Lunch at the Lake is back featuring locally-owned food trucks every Tuesday in June at the Event Centre Patio in Downtown. Food will be available for purchase from the food truck pop-up from...