Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Tyler calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Tyler News Watch
Tyler News Watch
 7 days ago

(TYLER, TX) Tyler is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tyler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146GL3_0aT3pdmC00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tyler, TX 75701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33G1Fl_0aT3pdmC00

Pro-Reconciliation/Anti-Racism Training (IN PERSON)

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4202 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler, TX 75701

This course seeks to equip you with a deeper understanding of what it means to be Anti-Racist and how to begin the work of Reconciliation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qw7V4_0aT3pdmC00

2021 Ya-A-Te Leadership Retreat Registration

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1700 Apache Pass, Tyler, TX 75701

Ya-A-Te leadership Retreat is held off campus for freshmen and sophomore students to gain leadership skills and get engaged on campus.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xyf7O_0aT3pdmC00

Breastfeeding

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Online Zoom Class from the comfort of your home, Tyler, TX 75701

Expectant mothers learn about all aspects of breastfeeding, and also the benefits for their babies, as well as themselves.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a95s6_0aT3pdmC00

Newborn Care

Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: Online Zoom Class from the comfort of your home, Tyler, TX 75701

Through a live zoom class, learn what to expect when your baby arrives and how to care for them during the newborn phase!

Learn More
Tyler News Watch

Tyler News Watch

Tyler, TX
10
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tyler News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Dating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Tyler, TXPosted by
Tyler News Watch

Here’s the cheapest gas in Tyler Saturday

(TYLER, TX) According to Tyler gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 2025 S Sw Sl-323 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Fast Fuels at 900 W Front St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Tyler News Watch

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Tyler

(TYLER, TX) Life in Tyler has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Tyler area, click here.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Tyler News Watch

This is the cheapest gas in Tyler right now

(TYLER, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Tyler area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.88 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Super 1 Foods at 1105 E Gentry Pkwy. Regular there was listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.45 at Valero at 2211 W Sw Sl-323, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.