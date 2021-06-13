Tyler calendar: What's coming up
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tyler:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Tyler, TX 75701
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 4202 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler, TX 75701
This course seeks to equip you with a deeper understanding of what it means to be Anti-Racist and how to begin the work of Reconciliation.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 1700 Apache Pass, Tyler, TX 75701
Ya-A-Te leadership Retreat is held off campus for freshmen and sophomore students to gain leadership skills and get engaged on campus.
Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Address: Online Zoom Class from the comfort of your home, Tyler, TX 75701
Expectant mothers learn about all aspects of breastfeeding, and also the benefits for their babies, as well as themselves.
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Address: Online Zoom Class from the comfort of your home, Tyler, TX 75701
Through a live zoom class, learn what to expect when your baby arrives and how to care for them during the newborn phase!