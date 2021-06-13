Tyler calendar: What's coming up

(TYLER, TX) Tyler is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tyler:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tyler, TX 75701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Pro-Reconciliation/Anti-Racism Training (IN PERSON) Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4202 South Broadway Avenue, Tyler, TX 75701

This course seeks to equip you with a deeper understanding of what it means to be Anti-Racist and how to begin the work of Reconciliation.

2021 Ya-A-Te Leadership Retreat Registration Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1700 Apache Pass, Tyler, TX 75701

Ya-A-Te leadership Retreat is held off campus for freshmen and sophomore students to gain leadership skills and get engaged on campus.

Breastfeeding Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: Online Zoom Class from the comfort of your home, Tyler, TX 75701

Expectant mothers learn about all aspects of breastfeeding, and also the benefits for their babies, as well as themselves.

Newborn Care Tyler, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: Online Zoom Class from the comfort of your home, Tyler, TX 75701

Through a live zoom class, learn what to expect when your baby arrives and how to care for them during the newborn phase!