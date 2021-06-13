Live events coming up in Springfield

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Live events are coming to Springfield.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Springfield:

Smoke N Soles Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1341 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

RAGZ2Riches413 & Cash King’s Premium Clothing Presents... Smoke N Soles BUY SELL TRADE SNEAKERS

adams rib Springfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 33 Progress Ave, Springfield, MA

Double JJ Presents: SALIVA W/ Hero & Horror & Theater of Malum & Tides.. August 13th , 2021 Outside @ John Boyle O'Reilly Club Springfield. MA Tickets only $30. This show is an all Ages event...

Therapy for the Culture x the Culture Approach Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1365 Main st, ste 301, SPRINGFIELD, MA 01103

The narrative is that the stigma surrounding mental health is cultural. In fact, the issue is the lack of culturally competent therapists.

Take Off Tuesday Springfield, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1341 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103

Take Off Tuesday is a HUB promoted Networking event geared towards Hustlers and their Supporters. Happening every Second Tuesday

Sommer Festival on Fort Street - Kevin Howard — The Student Prince & The Fort Springfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 8 Fort St, Springfield, MA

Join us for dinner on Fort Street with LIVE MUSIC from Kevin Howard From 6:00PM-9:00PM Reservations are highly suggested - Reserve your table by calling us directly at 413-734-7475