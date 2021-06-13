What’s up Mission: Local events calendar

(MISSION, TX) Mission is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mission area:

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Road, #ste 174, Mission, TX 78572

Come find out and see what you are truly made of!!!! Sign up today and see if you can be the last man standing!

Beauty Fair Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

This is example text for the description text. My cousin has narrated the details of your wonderful achievement, which seems little short of miraculous, and if you can so well defend a cousin of...

Sisterhood Night Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1720 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX

Sisterhood: A bond between women who honor and love each other like sisters. Join the women of PVC for a night of worship and uplifting teaching. Enjoy the beauty of an uncomplicated life, as you...

Using Your VA Benefits to Purchase a Home Mission, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 608 North Shary Road, #Suite 4, Mission, TX 78572

Come join us for some food and good info on how to use your VA benefits to purchase a home!!!

Juneteenth Perfecting Unity Celebration & Scholarship Fund Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1711 E Mile 2 Rd, Mission, TX

The Board of Directors is happy to announce Juneteenth Perfecting Unity Celebration & Scholarship Fund, observing the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of slavery’s end in the United...