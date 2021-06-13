Cancel
Mission, TX

What’s up Mission: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Mission Times
 7 days ago

(MISSION, TX) Mission is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mission area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKtlE_0aT3pYJR00

Pork Chop PT - Sweat, Carbs & Beer - Think You Can Hang? Sign Up Today!

Mission, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Road, #ste 174, Mission, TX 78572

Come find out and see what you are truly made of!!!! Sign up today and see if you can be the last man standing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUlOK_0aT3pYJR00

Beauty Fair

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

This is example text for the description text. My cousin has narrated the details of your wonderful achievement, which seems little short of miraculous, and if you can so well defend a cousin of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkrAv_0aT3pYJR00

Sisterhood Night

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1720 E Griffin Pkwy, Mission, TX

Sisterhood: A bond between women who honor and love each other like sisters. Join the women of PVC for a night of worship and uplifting teaching. Enjoy the beauty of an uncomplicated life, as you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yX3HY_0aT3pYJR00

Using Your VA Benefits to Purchase a Home

Mission, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 608 North Shary Road, #Suite 4, Mission, TX 78572

Come join us for some food and good info on how to use your VA benefits to purchase a home!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ritBs_0aT3pYJR00

Juneteenth Perfecting Unity Celebration & Scholarship Fund

Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1711 E Mile 2 Rd, Mission, TX

The Board of Directors is happy to announce Juneteenth Perfecting Unity Celebration & Scholarship Fund, observing the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of slavery’s end in the United...

Mission, TX
With Mission Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

