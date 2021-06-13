Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brandt Snedeker's 40-yard pitch to 7 inches yields birdie on the par-4 3rd hole. In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 60th at 3 over; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.www.pgatour.com