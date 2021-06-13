Clarksville calendar: What's coming up

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Clarksville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clarksville area:

B•O•O•M TRAP & PAINT Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 121 Union Hall Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

B•O•O•M Kicking off the weekend events centered around the African American culture, supporting locally owned black small businesses!

Paint and Sip Downtown Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 106 North 2nd Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Tickets for this event at https://dbogallery.square.site/ For private parties reach out to us on Facebook

Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Eye-opening portrait of the African-American self-taught artist, Bill Traylor, born into slavery in 1853 on a cotton plantation.

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at TENNESSEE VALLEY Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 2088 Lowes Drive, #H, Clarksville, TN 37040

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Women of Clarksville Expo Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1190 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

Join us for the first ever Women of Clarksville Expo! The Expo will feature over 70+ vendors, food trucks and presenters.