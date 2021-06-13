Cancel
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville calendar: What's coming up

Clarksville Updates
 7 days ago

(CLARKSVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Clarksville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clarksville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AsOYV_0aT3pVfG00

B•O•O•M TRAP & PAINT

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 121 Union Hall Road, Clarksville, TN 37040

B•O•O•M Kicking off the weekend events centered around the African American culture, supporting locally owned black small businesses!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cTVf_0aT3pVfG00

Paint and Sip Downtown

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 106 North 2nd Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Tickets for this event at https://dbogallery.square.site/ For private parties reach out to us on Facebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9LmM_0aT3pVfG00

Bill Traylor: Chasing Ghosts

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Eye-opening portrait of the African-American self-taught artist, Bill Traylor, born into slavery in 1853 on a cotton plantation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noIGR_0aT3pVfG00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at TENNESSEE VALLEY

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 2088 Lowes Drive, #H, Clarksville, TN 37040

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvRgJ_0aT3pVfG00

Women of Clarksville Expo

Clarksville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1190 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040

Join us for the first ever Women of Clarksville Expo! The Expo will feature over 70+ vendors, food trucks and presenters.

Clarksville, TN
With Clarksville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

