Flint, MI

Flint events calendar

Posted by 
Flint Digest
 7 days ago

(FLINT, MI) Live events are coming to Flint.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Flint:

COLT FORD

Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: 3539 Dort Hwy, Flint, MI

Jason Farris Brown (born August 27, 1969) known professionally as Colt Ford, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and former professional golfer best known for his music fusing...

TYLER FARR

Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 3539 Dort Hwy, Flint, MI

TYLER FARR wsg/ Todd Michael Band Saturday, November 6th - $35 in advance All tickets from the postponed concerts will be honored for this new date.

Downtown Flint Mural Tour

Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 218 West 1st Avenue, Flint, MI 48503

Discover a new side of Flint through a colorful and thought-provoking experience!

Festival of Bites

Flint, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 AM

This is example text for the overview section. Just the good ol' boys, never meanin' no harm. Beats all you've ever saw, been in trouble with the law since the day they was born. Straight'nin' the...

Chair Massage Fundraiser

Flint, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 720 Ann Arbor Street, Flint, MI 48503

Help us raise money for the Serenity House of Flint!

Flint, MI
ABOUT

With Flint Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

