Sioux Falls, SD

Live events on the horizon in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SIOUX FALLS, SD) Live events are lining up on the Sioux Falls calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sioux Falls area:



Footloose

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents Footloose June 17-19 & 24-26, 2021 | 7 p.m. June 19, 20, 26 & 27, 2021 | 2 p.m. Orpheum Theater A rebellious teenager moves to a small middle-American town...



Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!



Gourmet Jazz & Wine

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 322 East 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Join us at R Wine Bar + Kitchen for a special evening of Jazz, Wine, and Food!



FOOD TRUCK TUESDAY AT GOLF ADDICTION!

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 5301 W 57th St, Sioux Falls, SD

Come on down to Food Truck Tuesday here at Golf Addiction!! Food Truck Tuesdays are a great event for the whole family!! We have a FREE bounce house for the kids!! Ice cold beer for the parents...



Sunday Gatherings

Sioux Falls, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Address: 700 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Religion event in Sioux Falls, SD by Ransom Church and Ransom Church - Downtown Campus on Sunday, June 6 2021

Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
