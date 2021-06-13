Cancel
South Bend, IN

Live events coming up in South Bend

South Bend Digest
(SOUTH BEND, IN) Live events are lining up on the South Bend calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Bend:

Outdoor patio show, Kankakee Grill, South Bend

South Bend, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3000 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN

Friday night is date night. Reservations welcomed. Free dinner show.

Live Music by Paul Erdman

South Bend, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1025 Northside Blvd, South Bend, IN

Fans of blues and country music will love this stuff. Paul draws a lot of influence from American roots music. He has a background firmly planted in blues and jazz and found the folky country...

Jazz Assemblage - Potawatomi Park

South Bend, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2105 E Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN

Jazz Assemblage will bring their Big Band Jazz Music to The Curtis Pavilion Stage at Potawatomi Park in South Bend on Sunday, June 13th, starting at 6:30pm. FREE. Bring a lawn chair, but some...

South Bend Cubs vs. Wisconsin

South Bend, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:05 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:05 AM

Address: 501 W South St, South Bend, IN

Buy South Bend Cubs vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers tickets to see AAA Baseball live and in-person on Sat, Jun 12, 2021 7:05 pm at Four Winds Field at Coveleski Stadium in South Bend, IN.

Concours d'Elegance at Copshaholm

South Bend, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

The third annual Concours at Copshaholm will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021.

With South Bend Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

