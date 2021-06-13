Lafayette calendar: Coming events

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Live events are coming to Lafayette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lafayette area:

Weedeater At Freetown Boom Boom Room Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 300 McKinley Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Weedeater at Freetown Boom Boom Room along with Joe Buck Yourself, Adam Faucett, & Sexlord Doors at 8PM

September Book du Mois: Eartheater Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 302 A Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

“One of the most outstanding Latin American short novels of the year.”—New York Times

LVVRS + Night Revival Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

American rock & roll band LVVRS (pronounced "Lovers")consists of Acadiana natives River Gibson, Brenon Wilson, Austin Doré, & Robbie Buisson

Stoned vs Drunk vs Sober - A Stand Up Comedy Competition - July 23rd Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 537 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Lafayette Comedy presents "Stoned vs Drunk vs Sober" at The Wurst Biergarten!

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 417 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Lafayette Comedy presents comedian Todd Barry on Saturday, August 14th at The Grouse Room in Lafayette, Louisiana.