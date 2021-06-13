Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette calendar: Coming events

Lafayette Digest
 7 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, LA) Live events are coming to Lafayette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lafayette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrDgI_0aT3pR8M00

Weedeater At Freetown Boom Boom Room

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 300 McKinley Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Weedeater at Freetown Boom Boom Room along with Joe Buck Yourself, Adam Faucett, & Sexlord Doors at 8PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFo5P_0aT3pR8M00

September Book du Mois: Eartheater

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 302 A Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

“One of the most outstanding Latin American short novels of the year.”—New York Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLqNj_0aT3pR8M00

LVVRS + Night Revival

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 417 JEFFERSON STREET, Lafayette, LA 70501

American rock & roll band LVVRS (pronounced "Lovers")consists of Acadiana natives River Gibson, Brenon Wilson, Austin Doré, & Robbie Buisson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Or8rY_0aT3pR8M00

Stoned vs Drunk vs Sober - A Stand Up Comedy Competition - July 23rd

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 537 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Lafayette Comedy presents "Stoned vs Drunk vs Sober" at The Wurst Biergarten!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ds57x_0aT3pR8M00

Todd Barry (Chappelle's Show, Netflix, Comedy Central) at The Grouse Room

Lafayette, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 417 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Lafayette Comedy presents comedian Todd Barry on Saturday, August 14th at The Grouse Room in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Lafayette, LA
