Coming soon: Waco events

(WACO, TX) Waco has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waco area:

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Waco, TX 76702

Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!

Adopt A Loop @ Cameron Park Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2601 N University Parks Dr, Waco, TX

Observing and recording wildlife on the trail using INaturalist and Ebird. Bring your binoculars and your cell phone and help us in this Citizen Science Project!

Meet Joanna And Chip Gaines at Silobration 2021 Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Joanna and Chip Gaines are the celebrities in Waco Texas as the stars of HGTV's hit show "Fixer Upper". The couple will be hosting the sixth annual Silobration in October and we will be there. Our...

Baylor Softball Hitting Camp - Waco, TX 2021 Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1612 S University Parks Dr, Waco, TX

This camp is for the more experienced hitters and pitchers and will involve hitting concepts taught at the elite level.

Vaccination Clinic June 26 Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Waco, TX

Save the date! Make plans to stop by our Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, June 26, 9am - 12pm when Cottonwood Creek Veterinary Hospital will be here! Please click here for vaccines available and...