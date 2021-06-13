Cancel
Waco, TX

Coming soon: Waco events

Waco Today
Waco Today
(WACO, TX) Waco has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waco area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZgI24_0aT3pQFd00

2021 Pirate's Treasure Chase 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Waco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Waco, TX 76702

Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3214rv_0aT3pQFd00

Adopt A Loop @ Cameron Park

Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2601 N University Parks Dr, Waco, TX

Observing and recording wildlife on the trail using INaturalist and Ebird. Bring your binoculars and your cell phone and help us in this Citizen Science Project!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETOwD_0aT3pQFd00

Meet Joanna And Chip Gaines at Silobration 2021

Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Joanna and Chip Gaines are the celebrities in Waco Texas as the stars of HGTV's hit show "Fixer Upper". The couple will be hosting the sixth annual Silobration in October and we will be there. Our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eEL8_0aT3pQFd00

Baylor Softball Hitting Camp - Waco, TX 2021

Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1612 S University Parks Dr, Waco, TX

This camp is for the more experienced hitters and pitchers and will involve hitting concepts taught at the elite level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9oxZ_0aT3pQFd00

Vaccination Clinic June 26

Waco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Waco, TX

Save the date! Make plans to stop by our Vaccination Clinic on Saturday, June 26, 9am - 12pm when Cottonwood Creek Veterinary Hospital will be here! Please click here for vaccines available and...

ABOUT

With Waco Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Waco, TXPosted by
Waco Today

Take a look at these homes for sale in Waco

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Funky, fresh, weird, and amazing, this late 60s era contemporary boasts light, airy spaces and and uncommon condition across its spacious four bedroom, three
Waco, TXPosted by
Waco Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in Waco Saturday

(WACO, TX) According to Waco gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.44 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 2301 E Waco Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 4020 S Jack Kultgen Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Waco, TXPosted by
Waco Today

Top stories trending in Waco

(WACO, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Waco area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Waco area, click here.
Waco, TXPosted by
Waco Today

Trending sports headlines in Waco

(WACO, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Waco area. We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Waco sports stories like these, click here.
Waco, TXPosted by
Waco Today

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Waco

(WACO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Waco area, with some registering significantly above the average. Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.28 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.