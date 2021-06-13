Cancel
Golf

Jon Rahm says he's cleared to play in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Saturday, Jon Rahm held a six-shot lead after 54 holes in the Memorial Tournament before being told he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw. This Saturday was much better. The world No. 3 tweeted that he has been cleared to play in the U.S. Open...

GolfCBS Sports

2021 U.S. Open Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Jon Rahm, fade Brooks Koepka at Torrey Pines

There will be plenty of storylines for fans to follow when the 2021 U.S. Open tees off Thursday at Torrey Pines. San Diego native Phil Mickelson is going for the final piece of his career grand slam, while Spanish star Jon Rahm will try to break through for his first major title. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will try to break lengthy slumps, but how high should they be in your Fantasy golf rankings? Rahm is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2021 U.S. Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Johnson is the 16-1 second choice, but should they be among your Fantasy golf picks?
Golfnbcsportsedge.com

Russell Henley, Richard Bland lead, but Jon Rahm favored at U.S. Open

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The two names atop the U.S. Open leaderboard are unexpected, but the...
GolfPGA Tour

Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, U.S. Open

Jon Rahm wins the U.S. Open for his sixth PGA TOUR victory. He’s now the fourth player from Spain to win a major. Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory at Torrey Pines. Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees @10.2) Shaft: Aldila Tour...
GolfFlorida Times-Union

'I believe in karma' -- Jon Rahm birdies final two holes at Torrey Pines to win U.S. Open

SAN DIEGO – It turns out Jon Rahm has the temperament to win a major championship. The fiery Spaniard canned a 25-foot birdie at 17 and an 18-foot birdie at the last on Sunday to claim the lead and close in 4-under 67 to edge Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke at the 121st U.S. Open, finishing at 6-under-par 278 at the Torrey Pines Golf Course.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 U.S. Open odds: Jon Rahm tops betting favorites as he waits to be cleared after COVID-19 diagnosis

Despite a positive COVID-19 test forcing him to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village two weeks ago -- he was leading by six after 54 holes -- Jon Rahm remains a substantial favorite to win the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines this weekend. Rahm has won a Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey before and is playing some of the best golf of anyone in the world. Over the last three months, only four golfers are gaining more than 2.0 strokes per round on the field, and Rahm leads that crew at 2.48 (Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa are all over 2.0 as well).
GolfFOX Sports

Golf world reacts to Jon Rahm's dramatic U.S. Open victory

It was just two weeks ago that Jon Rahm was hit with some bad news: He had to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. At the time, he held a 6-stroke lead with just one round to go. Fortunately, he is now healthy. He's also now...
Golfthesaxon.org

Jon Rahm is proclaimed champion of the US Open

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm was proclaimed this Sunday US Open champion, third ‘Grand Slam’ of the season, his first ‘major‘and historic as the first US Open for Spanish golf, in a thrilling final against South African Louis Oosthuizen on the Torrey Pines (San Diego) course. Rahm, 26, became a golf...
GolfGolf Digest

U.S. Open 2021: Jon Rahm's late heroics produce the major title he seemed fated to win

LA JOLLA, Calif.—Sometimes, if we’re lucky, the man and the moment collide on the 72nd hole, producing transcendence. Think Seve at St. Andrews or Tiger at Torrey or Phil at Augusta. Time will tell if Jon Rahm deserves to share the same sentence as those legends. Early indications are affirmative, especially after Rahm’s moment arrived on Sunday at Torrey Pines, at the end of a frenetic day during which brand-name players were flying up and down the leaderboard. By the time Rahm reached the par-5 18th hole he had separated himself with relentless excellence. There was only one last heart to break: Louis Oosthuizen, the co-leader playing a few holes behind who was just going about his business, unaware of the incoming thunderbolt. A perfect drive, mediocre long-iron and then a delicate bunker shot left Rahm with 18 feet for birdie, with the 121st United States Open hanging in the balance.
GolfLas Vegas Herald

Heartbreak for SA's Louis Oosthuizen as Jon Rahm wins US Open

Jon Rahm made tension-packed long birdie putts on the last two holes on Sunday to win the 121st US Open and capture his first major title, defeating South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke. The 26-year-old Spaniard curled in a spectacular birdie putt from just inside 25 feet at the...
GolfGolf Channel

Jon Rahm supplants Dustin Johnson as No. 1 in Official World Golf Ranking

Among the spoils of Jon Rahm's U.S. Open victory is a return to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. Rahm supplanted Dustin Johnson atop the rankings thanks to the Spaniard's triumph at Torrey Pines. Johnson had been No. 1 since winning in last year's playoffs. Rahm previously was No. 1 for a total of four weeks, prior to DJ's ascension.
Golfislandfm.com

US Open: Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy in contention after delayed first day at Torrey Pines

Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka made ominous starts to the 121st US Open as Rory McIlroy ended a long opening day just three off the lead at Torrey Pines. Rahm and McIlroy just managed to get their first rounds completed after the start of the tournament was delayed by 90 minutes due to fog, with Louis Oosthuizen tied at the top with clubhouse leader Russell Henley when play was suspended due to darkness.
GolfMonterey County Herald

Jim Tunney, Tunneyside: Redemption for Jon Rahm

After further review … Jon Rahm faced adversity in the weeks leading up to the 121st U.S. Open that concluded at Torrey Pines in La Jolla (San Diego), California. But he got back to work and it paid off. Rahm is a professional golfer who was leading the 2021 Memorial...