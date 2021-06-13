Jon Rahm says he's cleared to play in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA, Calif.—Sometimes, if we’re lucky, the man and the moment collide on the 72nd hole, producing transcendence. Think Seve at St. Andrews or Tiger at Torrey or Phil at Augusta. Time will tell if Jon Rahm deserves to share the same sentence as those legends. Early indications are affirmative, especially after Rahm’s moment arrived on Sunday at Torrey Pines, at the end of a frenetic day during which brand-name players were flying up and down the leaderboard. By the time Rahm reached the par-5 18th hole he had separated himself with relentless excellence. There was only one last heart to break: Louis Oosthuizen, the co-leader playing a few holes behind who was just going about his business, unaware of the incoming thunderbolt. A perfect drive, mediocre long-iron and then a delicate bunker shot left Rahm with 18 feet for birdie, with the 121st United States Open hanging in the balance.