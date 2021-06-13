Pueblo events calendar

Cancel
(PUEBLO, CO) Pueblo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pueblo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHqAm_0aT3pOjP00

Pueblo NBAA Bass Tournament

Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 640 Pueblo Reservoir Road, Pueblo, CO

5 bass limit! Boat 1 will be called at safe-light and we will fish until 3pm. All information will be sent out via Facebook Live videos. Entry Fee: $100 Annual Membership: $40 Paypal monies to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scWqF_0aT3pOjP00

Family Camp Out 2021

Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Our second annual family camp out!! Bring your tent (or camper) and the family, we will do the rest! Come for a BBQ dinner, bonfire, S'mores, wagon rides, horse back rides, cowboy games and in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMafF_0aT3pOjP00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Pueblo, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Pueblo, CO 81001

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zWFs_0aT3pOjP00

"Colorado State Fair"

Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Colorado became a state in 1876 and before the Colorado flag flew high, the State Fair was already earning its place in history. Since then, the Colorado State Fair has developed into the largest...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0px72X_0aT3pOjP00

Oak Ridge Boys

Pueblo, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 320 Central Main St, Pueblo, CO

Ticket listings for Oak Ridge Boys at Pueblo Convention Center in Pueblo, CO on 10/1/2021

Learn More
