Columbus events coming up
(COLUMBUS, GA) Columbus is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901
Mark your calendar for August 14th, 2021 and purchase your ticket here to RSVP for this event. Event raises awareness for Easter Seals!
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 1100 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
Join us in-person with precautions or LIVE on Facebook every Sunday for worship.
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:59 PM
Address: North Hall, 801 Front Ave, Columbus, GA 31901
Fountain City Mardi Gras Association's Annual Mardi Gras Ball and Parlay scholarship fundraiser and Mardi Gras season kickoff event.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 3603 Weems Rd, Columbus, GA
Join us this summer for mindful play, movement, creation, and connection at Just Breathe for Kids Summer Camp. We are ecstatic to hold camp outside, in nature, at the magnificent Columbus...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 117 12th Street, Columbus, GA 31901
Tequila Dinner featuring Pasote Tequila & Bozal Mezcal + BINGO, Vertigo style!