Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, GA

Columbus events coming up

Posted by 
Columbus Journal
Columbus Journal
 7 days ago

(COLUMBUS, GA) Columbus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ztu2a_0aT3pMxx00

Princess For a Day!

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 801 Front Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901

Mark your calendar for August 14th, 2021 and purchase your ticket here to RSVP for this event. Event raises awareness for Easter Seals!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKOWn_0aT3pMxx00

Sunday Worship Service

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1100 1st Ave, Columbus, GA

Join us in-person with precautions or LIVE on Facebook every Sunday for worship.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtHnO_0aT3pMxx00

Mardi Gras Ball & Parlay 2022

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 08:59 PM

Address: North Hall, 801 Front Ave, Columbus, GA 31901

Fountain City Mardi Gras Association's Annual Mardi Gras Ball and Parlay scholarship fundraiser and Mardi Gras season kickoff event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLSXL_0aT3pMxx00

Just Breathe for Kids Summer Camp

Columbus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 3603 Weems Rd, Columbus, GA

Join us this summer for mindful play, movement, creation, and connection at Just Breathe for Kids Summer Camp. We are ecstatic to hold camp outside, in nature, at the magnificent Columbus...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHeIW_0aT3pMxx00

Tequila Dinner featuring Pasote Tequila & Bozal Mezcal + BINGO!

Columbus, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 117 12th Street, Columbus, GA 31901

Tequila Dinner featuring Pasote Tequila & Bozal Mezcal + BINGO, Vertigo style!

Learn More
Columbus Journal

Columbus Journal

Columbus, GA
20
Followers
21
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Vertigo#Sun Jun#Ga Join
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mardi Gras
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Columbus, GAPosted by
Columbus Journal

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Columbus, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Columbus, GAPosted by
Columbus Journal

Trending local news in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, GA) What’s going on in Columbus? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Columbus area, click here.
Columbus, GAPosted by
Columbus Journal

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Columbus

(COLUMBUS, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.