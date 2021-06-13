Live events coming up in Fredericksburg
(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Fredericksburg has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Fredericksburg area:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Address: 622 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Five course wine dinner with pairings. Wines by Barboursville Vineyards.
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM
Address: 1917 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
The ROCK CAPITAL of the DMV Area presents: The Tribe Band! A night of R&B, Funk, Soul, and Mototown
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM
Address: 308 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
FUMC is offering a week long local community service mission event for the youth in our congregation.
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Address: 1340 Central Park Blvd, Ste 110, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Sell Now or Wait??? View Listing Strategies from your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone. Receive ZOOM Link Upon Registration.
Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM
Address: 2221 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Gotta Move! is a Vacation Bible School curriculum designed to give children a biblical understanding of what it means to walk with God.