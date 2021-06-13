Live events coming up in Fredericksburg

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Fredericksburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fredericksburg area:

Wine Dinner Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 622 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Five course wine dinner with pairings. Wines by Barboursville Vineyards.

The Tribe Band Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1917 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

The ROCK CAPITAL of the DMV Area presents: The Tribe Band! A night of R&B, Funk, Soul, and Mototown

FUMC Youth Summer Mission Week Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 308 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

FUMC is offering a week long local community service mission event for the youth in our congregation.

Lunch and Learn: Sell Now or Wait??? Home Seller Strategies via Zoom Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1340 Central Park Blvd, Ste 110, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Sell Now or Wait??? View Listing Strategies from your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone. Receive ZOOM Link Upon Registration.

Gotta Move! VBS Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 2221 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Gotta Move! is a Vacation Bible School curriculum designed to give children a biblical understanding of what it means to walk with God.