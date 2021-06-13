Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fredericksburg, VA

Live events coming up in Fredericksburg

Posted by 
Fredericksburg Times
Fredericksburg Times
 7 days ago

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Fredericksburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fredericksburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1Ez0_0aT3pL5E00

Wine Dinner

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 622 Kenmore Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Five course wine dinner with pairings. Wines by Barboursville Vineyards.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPxUG_0aT3pL5E00

The Tribe Band

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1917 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

The ROCK CAPITAL of the DMV Area presents: The Tribe Band! A night of R&B, Funk, Soul, and Mototown

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jyzUv_0aT3pL5E00

FUMC Youth Summer Mission Week

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 308 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

FUMC is offering a week long local community service mission event for the youth in our congregation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Glqwq_0aT3pL5E00

Lunch and Learn: Sell Now or Wait??? Home Seller Strategies via Zoom

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1340 Central Park Blvd, Ste 110, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Sell Now or Wait??? View Listing Strategies from your Computer, Tablet or Smartphone. Receive ZOOM Link Upon Registration.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rxlh_0aT3pL5E00

Gotta Move! VBS

Fredericksburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 2221 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Gotta Move! is a Vacation Bible School curriculum designed to give children a biblical understanding of what it means to walk with God.

Learn More
Fredericksburg Times

Fredericksburg Times

Fredericksburg, VA
20
Followers
20
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fredericksburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Hanover, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Central Park#Vineyards#Wine#The Tribe Band#Fumc#Computer#Tablet#Smartphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Fredericksburg, VAPosted by
Fredericksburg Times

Fredericksburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.42 per gallon

(FREDERICKSBURG, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Fredericksburg, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 3303 Plank Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 535 Warrenton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.