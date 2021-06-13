What’s up Kalamazoo: Local events calendar

(KALAMAZOO, MI) Kalamazoo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kalamazoo:

Summer Plant Swap Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 7000 Stadium Dr #201, Kalamazoo, MI

Join local plant lovers for a Sunday morning brunch and plant swap! On Sunday, June 13th, we will be gathering from 10am to 12pm outside on the patio at Chau Haus Schnitzel Station to swap...

Super Saturday Night Skating 7:00 to 10:00 pm Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 7491 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo, MI

Super Saturday Skate 7 to 9 PM Billboard Top 40 music Admission $12.00 If you don't have your own skates we have rental skates. Regular Skates $4.00 Inline Skates $6.00 Premium Skates $6.00...

MIX-er at Landscape Forms Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 7800 E Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo, MI

After a year of MIX events via Zoom, we are excited to gather outside and celebrate our design and creative community at Landscape Forms! About this event After more than a year of MIX events via...

Summer Cheese Board Workshop Kalamazoo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 4700 D Ave W, Kalamazoo, MI

A Step By Step Workshop To Create A Beautiful & Delicious Summer Inspired Charcuterie Board

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4500 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo, MI

The 90's music boom was a gold rush for singles – everywhere you went on the radio, you heard a high-speed collision of different beats. Every style of music out there was booming, from grunge to...