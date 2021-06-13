Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Murfreesboro Bulletin
Murfreesboro Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Live events are coming to Murfreesboro.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Murfreesboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B4Qvq_0aT3pJJm00

2021 Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 850 Mercury Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity presents the 13th Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run - now for Motorcycles, Cars and Runners!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2erL_0aT3pJJm00

B.A.P.S Brunch - Black American Princess Brunch

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 415 South Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Soulfood good for the Soul Brunch celebrating B.A.P. s in the Middle Tennessee area.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nsa3_0aT3pJJm00

Murfreesboro Home Show

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1660 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

You won't want to miss our local home & garden vendors!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcreb_0aT3pJJm00

Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers

Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1004 North Highland Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Join the hottest training in the world- Phil Chalmers' Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EoiqB_0aT3pJJm00

Worship at the Creek

Christiana, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 9722 Short Creek Rd, Christiana, TN

Join us in person as we gather together for a time of worship, food and fellowship. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair as enjoy the beauty of God Creation outdoors. Bring a friend...

Learn More
Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro Bulletin

Murfreesboro, TN
24
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Murfreesboro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
City
Christiana, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Motorcycles#Sun Oct 10#Mass Murderers#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Murfreesboro, TNPosted by
Murfreesboro Bulletin

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Murfreesboro, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Murfreesboro area, click here.