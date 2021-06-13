Murfreesboro calendar: Coming events
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Live events are coming to Murfreesboro.
These events are coming up in the Murfreesboro area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM
Address: 850 Mercury Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity presents the 13th Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run - now for Motorcycles, Cars and Runners!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Address: 415 South Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Soulfood good for the Soul Brunch celebrating B.A.P. s in the Middle Tennessee area.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1660 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
You won't want to miss our local home & garden vendors!
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 1004 North Highland Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Join the hottest training in the world- Phil Chalmers' Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 9722 Short Creek Rd, Christiana, TN
Join us in person as we gather together for a time of worship, food and fellowship. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair as enjoy the beauty of God Creation outdoors. Bring a friend...