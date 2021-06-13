Murfreesboro calendar: Coming events

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Live events are coming to Murfreesboro.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Murfreesboro area:

2021 Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 850 Mercury Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity presents the 13th Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run - now for Motorcycles, Cars and Runners!

B.A.P.S Brunch - Black American Princess Brunch Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 415 South Academy Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Soulfood good for the Soul Brunch celebrating B.A.P. s in the Middle Tennessee area.

Murfreesboro Home Show Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1660 Middle Tennessee Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

You won't want to miss our local home & garden vendors!

Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers Murfreesboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1004 North Highland Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Join the hottest training in the world- Phil Chalmers' Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers.

Worship at the Creek Christiana, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 9722 Short Creek Rd, Christiana, TN

Join us in person as we gather together for a time of worship, food and fellowship. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair as enjoy the beauty of God Creation outdoors. Bring a friend...