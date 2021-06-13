Live events coming up in Schenectady

(SCHENECTADY, NY) Schenectady has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Schenectady:

Sly Fox and the Hustlers @ Indian Lookout Country Club Pattersonville, NY

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 1142 Batter St, Pattersonville, NY

The Harley Rendezvous is an annual three day event, drawing bikers from all over the country, year after year.

Freedom Park Concert Scotia, NY

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 5 Schonowee Ave, Scotia, NY

Betsy & the ByeGons Scotia, NY

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 5 Schonowee Ave, Scotia, NY

Featuring the sound of the 60s Girl Groups, hot Classic Rock and some selected rockin' country. Betsy and her back-up guys deliver solid fun! Thanks to... Glenville Funeral Home NOTE: 500 maximum...

Everest Rising & Running the River Rotterdam Junction, NY

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1100 Main St, Rotterdam Junction, NY

Hello friends! Everest Rising is very happy to announce our return to live performing! We will be hosting the Howlin’ at the Moon Concert Series at the Mabee Farm in Rotterdam Junction, NY, in...

Adirondack Artist Maria DeAngelo exhibits at Turf Tavern Scotia, NY

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 40 Mohawk Ave, Scotia, NY

Adirondack Artist Maria DeAngelo exhibits at Turf Tavern 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, New York Come down to dine and check out the works! For reservations: Online at...