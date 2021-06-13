Cancel
Richard S. Johnson shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

PGA Tour
 8 days ago

In his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Richard S. Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day in 66th at 6 over; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.

www.pgatour.com
