Richard S. Johnson shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

Richard Bland needed 478 starts on the European Tour to notch his first victory. Now, the 48-year-old is making a bona fide bid at his second win in three events. Bland, playing in the United States for just the second time in his 28-year career, is the surprise leader at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Bland shot a 4-under-par 67 in the second round and stood at 5-under for the tournament, giving him a one-stroke lead over Russell Henley, who was yet to tee off.