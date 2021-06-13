What’s up Youngstown: Local events calendar

(YOUNGSTOWN, OH) Live events are coming to Youngstown.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Youngstown:

Sunday Worship — Metro Assembly of God Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 2530 South Ave, Youngstown, OH

Join us for worship, prayer and a time in the Word. If you’re watching from home, catch us on Facebook, Youtube or Twitter. Just search “ Metro Assembly .” * Currently our Sunday service is...

El Cowboy Cruise In Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1739 S Raccoon Rd, Youngstown, OH

Car Cruise 5-8 Music by DJ Rick 5/6 no go – low temps

Juneteenth Celebration – presented by Loud 102.3, JAC Management Group and The City of Youngstown Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 201 S Phelps St, Youngstown, OH

DATE & TIME: June 19 2021 – 7:30 pm DOORS OPEN: 60 minutes prior to the show – 6:30 pm CHAIR POLICY: FOR LAWN TICKET HOLDERS – Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for...

Blackstreet Tickets Youngstown, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 201 S Phelps St, Youngstown, OH

Summer 90’s R&B Fest featuring Blackstreet, Case & Adina Howard in concert performing live will be held at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Friday, July 2 at 7:00pm. Opening act is...

