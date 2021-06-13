Cancel
Roanoke, VA

Live events on the horizon in Roanoke

Roanoke Journal
 7 days ago

(ROANOKE, VA) Live events are coming to Roanoke.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Roanoke:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zst5k_0aT3pEu900

38 Special at Dr Pepper Park

Roanoke, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 9 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, VA

TICKET PRICES CURRENTLY AVAILABLE VIP SKYBOX: $99.00 GA: $40.00 PIT: $59.00 TICKET SALE DATES VIP SKYBOX / GA / PIT Public Onsale: April 16, 2021 8:00 AM to October 15, 2021 12:00 AM VIP SKYBOX ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrUxe_0aT3pEu900

Palmyra at The Spot on Kirk

Roanoke, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 22 Kirk Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24011

Boston-based folk trio Palmyra captures the collective spirit of three Virginia natives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sh7l1_0aT3pEu900

Sunday Worship

Roanoke, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 3623 Roundhill Ave NW, Roanoke, VA

3 opportunities to worship us: In-person wearing a mask (doors will open at 10:30am), Facebook Live and Drive-in Worship (FM Transmitter).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sm3e7_0aT3pEu900

Sidewalk Scribbles

Roanoke, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 6303 Merriman Rd, Roanoke, VA

Sidewalk Scribbles happening at RCPL South County, 6303 Merriman Rd., Roanoke, VA, US 24018, Roanoke, United States on Thu Jun 17 2021 at 02:00 pm to 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3Au7_0aT3pEu900

Dave Fest at Big Lick Brewing Company

Roanoke, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Dave Huggett’s cancer recovery event. Drink Beer and Help a Friend. The Picking Porch & Mad Iguanas

With Roanoke Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

