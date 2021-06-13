Cancel
Topeka, KS

Topeka events coming up

Topeka Voice
(TOPEKA, KS) Live events are lining up on the Topeka calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Topeka area:

Departure

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Who’s ready to rock?! Departure brings electric energy to the stage while their music pulses through the audience! You don’t want to miss this show!! KB’s Smokehouse will be joining us out front...

64th Annual Moran Family Reunion

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 5928 SW Douglas Rd, Topeka, KS

Please join us for the 64th Annual Moran Family Reunion! Doors will open at 11 AM and lunch will be served at Noon! Bring your favorite dish, family history, photos and have a great time catching...

Topeka, KS – Gun Show

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Expocentre Dr, Topeka, KS

Kansas Gun Show Topeka will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus, new & used guns, custom & factory knives, military & war relics, home defense items, home...

TopCity Comedy @ KNJ's

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1909 NE Seward Ave, Topeka, KS

Vicki Trembly hosts Headliner Will C., David Scott, and Dan Shenck for TopCity Comedy @ KNJ'S Get all the laughs!

Trivia Night

Topeka, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Put on your thinking caps! Trivia Night is back with a bit of a twist! Play for only $1 per person or $5 for a team of 6! Fun prizes are included for the 2 best teams with a cash prize going to...

With Topeka Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

