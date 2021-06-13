Cancel
Macon, GA

Events on the Macon calendar

Macon Voice
(MACON, GA) Live events are coming to Macon.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Macon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWLfV_0aT3pC8h00

Nature Explorers

Macon, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 4182 Forsyth Rd, Macon, GA

Have you ever been on a bird walk? Or done pond dipping to learn about invertebrates who live in the water? Nature Explorers is an exciting new partnership with the Georgia Extension Service that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WA28a_0aT3pC8h00

Sunday Afternoon Game

Macon, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1155 College St, Macon, GA

Welcome! No experience required. I recommend bringing cleats, water, and your friends. There are some parking spots next to the soccer field. If those are full, there are more spots around the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sx6sm_0aT3pC8h00

Women's March On Macon

Macon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1st Street Lane, Macon, GA 31201

This event will start at the Ruth Hartley Mosley center at 10:30 am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHJkv_0aT3pC8h00

Macon GA ServSafe® Manager Certification Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Macon, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 4615 Chambers Rd, Macon, GA

Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date. Please email clientservices@hrbuni.net for late registration after that date. About this event ServSafe® Manager Certification Exam ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XG0jm_0aT3pC8h00

Family and Friend Day Picnic

Macon, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2551 Pierce Dr N, Macon, GA

Family and Friend Day Picnic at Amerson River Park, 2600 Riverview Rd, Macon, GA, US 31204, Macon, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 02:00 pm

ABOUT

With Macon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
